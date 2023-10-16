Ndụ obodo

Ikpughere teknụzụ ọhụrụ yana ike AI

Science

Massive Hole in Ozone Layer Raises Concerns about Recovery

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Massive Hole in Ozone Layer Raises Concerns about Recovery

In September 2023, European scientists made a troubling discovery – a massive hole in the ozone layer above the South Pole. This finding has raised concerns about the healing process of the ozone layer and its impact on life on Earth.

The ozone layer, especially above polar regions, has been gradually recovering thanks to the success of the Montreal Protocol. The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987 by 195 countries, banned the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which were responsible for ozone depletion. In 2019, the hole above Antarctica reached its smallest ever recorded size.

However, on September 16th, a hole with a surface area of 26 million square kilometers was observed, equivalent to the size of North America. The ozone layer naturally fluctuates over each pole throughout the seasons, with holes forming during winter due to polar stratospheric clouds that further deplete the already limited ozone mass. Ozone levels return to normal during summer. Unfortunately, this year, the ozone hole started rapidly expanding in mid-August, marking the end of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

One of the potential culprits for the expansion of the ozone hole is the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the southern Pacific. This eruption released over 50 million tons of water vapor into the stratosphere, which can affect the ozone layer. El Niño, a climate pattern that alters temperatures around the poles, may have also played a role. Despite these challenges, experts from the European Space Agency believe that the ozone layer will eventually recover by 2050.

The ozone layer is crucial for protecting all forms of life on Earth. It acts as an invisible filter, shielding living organisms from harmful UV radiation emitted by the Sun. The majority of UV rays are absorbed by the ozone layer, preventing them from reaching the Earth’s surface. Without the protective effect of ozone, life on Earth would not have evolved as it has.

Sources: Montreal Protocol, European Space Agency

By Vicky Stavropoulou

njikọ Post

Science

Ebe kacha mma nlegharị anya na Mars

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Nkwụsị ụgbọ elu na ihe ntụrụndụ nke ndị njem Irish

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Nchọpụta Ọhụrụ na-ama aka n'echiche nke omume Pulsar dị ugbu a

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Agbaghara gị

Science

Ebe kacha mma nlegharị anya na Mars

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nkwụsị ụgbọ elu na ihe ntụrụndụ nke ndị njem Irish

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Nchọpụta Ọhụrụ na-ama aka n'echiche nke omume Pulsar dị ugbu a

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ihe gbara ọchịchịrị nwere ike ikpughe onwe ya site na kpakpando ndị na-akpachapụ anya, ndị na-agụ kpakpando kwuru

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments