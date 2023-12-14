Study Reveals How Diverse Gut Bacteria Protect Against Pathogens

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford has shed light on how diverse communities of gut bacteria protect against harmful pathogens by nutrient blocking. The gut microbiome, which consists of hundreds of bacterial species, plays a crucial role in defending the gut against invading pathogens that could cause infections.

The research involved testing 100 different strains of gut bacteria individually and in combination to assess their ability to limit the growth of two harmful bacterial pathogens: Klebsiella pneumoniae and Salmonella enterica. While individual strains showed a poor ability to inhibit the spread of these pathogens, communities of up to 50 species together demonstrated a significant reduction in pathogen growth.

This “community protection effect” was observed both in laboratory cultures and in germ-free mice. The study’s author, Professor Kevin Foster, emphasized that colonization resistance is a collective property of microbiome communities and that a single strain is only protective when combined with others.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the composition of the bacterial communities played a critical role in the level of protection. Certain species were found to be essential for community-based protection, even if they offered minimal protection individually.

The study also revealed how protective bacterial communities block pathogen growth by consuming the nutrients that the pathogens rely on. By analyzing the genomes of different bacterial species, the researchers found that the most protective communities consisted of species with similar protein compositions to the pathogenic species. Metabolic profiling further showed that the protective species had similar demands for carbon sources as the pathogens.

The findings of this study could potentially be applied to develop novel strategies for combating harmful gut pathogens by optimizing gut microbiome communities. They may also explain why individuals become more susceptible to certain species after taking antibiotics that reduce the diversity of gut microbiota.

In conclusion, the research highlights the importance of diverse gut bacteria communities in protecting against harmful pathogens by nutrient blocking. The results offer promise for optimizing the composition of microbiomes to safeguard against bacterial species that pose health risks.