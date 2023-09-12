Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Berita

Lima Perampokan GTA Online Penghasil Uang Terbaik Sepanjang Masa

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Money is crucial in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, and heists are one of the quickest and most profitable ways to make millions. In this article, we will explore the top five money-making GTA Online heists:

5) The Bogdan Problem: This heist is part of the Doomsday Heist acts and requires two to four players. One team must infiltrate a submarine, while the other provides cover using GTA Online’s Mammoth Avenger. The payout for The Bogdan Problem is around $1,425,000 on Normal difficulty.

4) The Pacific Standard Job: This classic bank robbery scenario was introduced in 2015. It requires four players and involves high-risk situations and battles with rival heist crews. The payout for The Pacific Standard Job is $750,000 on Easy, $1,500,000 on Normal, and $1,875,000 on Hard difficulty.

3) The Doomsday Scenario: As one of the acts of The Doomsday Heist, this heist can be completed by two to four players. Although lengthy, it offers a payout of $1,800,000 on Normal difficulty and $2,250,000 on Hard difficulty.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist: This heist, added in late 2019, requires players to set up an Arcade. It offers three approaches: Silent and Sneaky, Big Con, or Aggressive. The highest payout of $3,619,000 can be earned by looting Diamonds on Hard difficulty.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist: Unlike the others, this heist can be played solo. It takes place on Cayo Perico Island and requires a Diamond Casino Penthouse and the Kosatka submarine. The primary payout depends on the target, with the Panther Statue offering $4,089,152 on Hard difficulty.

These heists provide players with lucrative opportunities to amass wealth in GTA Online. Source: In-game knowledge and experience.

