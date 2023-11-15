New Article: Exploring Mars: Communication Roadblocks and Uninterrupted Robotic Operations

Robotic explorers on Mars have encountered a significant obstacle in communication with their Earth-based counterparts. NASA’s mission controllers have temporarily suspended sending commands to their fleet of orbiters and rovers due to a phenomenon called Mars solar conjunction. This occurs every two years when Mars and Earth are positioned unfavorably on opposite sides of the sun during their individual orbits.

The solar conjunction poses challenges as the hot, energized gas emitted by the sun interferes with the radio signals used for communication with the Martian explorers. To avoid the risk of corrupted communication that could potentially endanger the robotic fleet, engineers have refrained from sending commands for a period of 10 days starting from November 15.

During this communications blackout, mission controllers anticipate a complete loss of contact for a few days. However, regular health updates from the various spacecraft are still expected. While this slowdown provides a respite for the dedicated personnel working on Mars missions, it does not halt the operations entirely. The robotic fleet continues to function on autopilot, carrying out their predefined tasks without the close supervision they typically receive.

Despite the communication challenges, the Mars spacecraft will actively perform their assigned duties. Curiosity, celebrating its 4,000th sol (Mars day), will focus on monitoring changes in Martian weather, surface conditions, and radiation from its location in the Gale Crater. Similarly, Perseverance, situated in the Jezero Crater, will utilize its cameras to observe rocks and clouds, as well as study dust devils—swirling vortices of air that move dust on the red planet.

While the Perseverance rover’s aerial scout, the Ingenuity helicopter, remains grounded during this period, it will contribute by examining the movement of sand using its color camera. The Mars Reconnaissance and Odyssey orbiters will continue capturing images of the Martian surface, while MAVEN monitors interactions between the sun and the Martian atmosphere.

Once the Mars solar conjunction ends, the robot explorers will transmit the accumulated data back to Earth. The mission and research teams will resume their regular exploratory activities on the red planet, leveraging the insights garnered from this unique period of autonomous operations.

