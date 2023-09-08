Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Panduan Quest Starfield Breaking the Bank: Perampokan dan Intrik Tersembunyi

Mampho Brecia

September 8, 2023
In the sprawling universe of Starfield, players have the opportunity to join the Crimson Fleet faction and embark on various quests that test their stealth and infiltrative skills. One such quest is “Breaking the Bank,” which involves a daring heist and a web of intrigue.

The quest begins after catching up with UC Commander Kibwe and receiving your assignment from the Crimson Fleet. To proceed, players must travel to the Siren of the Stars in the Aranae IV system and meet with Rokov, a former member of the Crimson Fleet.

Once aboard the starliner, players will engage in a conversation with Rokov, who reveals that the plan involves stealing from the ship, but with a twist. In exchange for assistance, Rokov requests help in being accepted back into the Crimson Fleet. The initial step is to attend a gala event on the starliner and gather information on a man named Larry Dumbrosky.

To avoid triggering the ship’s threat detection system, players must avoid killing anyone during the event. Speaking with various patrons provides crucial information about Dumbrosky’s activities and his connection to someone named Klaudia Twist. Confronting Klaudia reveals more about their scheme and leads players to Gabriel Vera, another important figure in the plan.

To gain access to the Purser’s Safe and obtain the Earth Saviour Award, players must acquire an ID and persuade Sheila, an NPC, to provide it. With the award secured, players update Rokov on their progress, who then suggests the need for more evidence against Dumbrosky. This leads to the plan to isolate Gabriel Vera and make him speak.

Navigating to the Engineering Deck, players persuade Chief Engineer Sandin to grant access to the Life Support area. By disabling life support access, they create a ship-wide emergency and proceed to interrogate Gabriel Vera for vital information. Players can choose to represent either the Crimson Fleet or UC SysDef during the dialogue, depending on their preferred faction.

Ultimately, the quest offers choices and challenges, encouraging players to exercise their stealthy skills, gather evidence, and make crucial decisions that impact their allegiance with the Crimson Fleet and UC SysDef.

Source: Bethesda/VG247

