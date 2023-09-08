Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Berita

Hemat $150 untuk Headphone Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro di Best Buy Canada

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Hemat $150 untuk Headphone Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro di Best Buy Canada

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a promotion on the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones, providing customers with a $150 discount. These over-ear headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, allowing users to block out external noise and immerse themselves in their music or audio experience. The headphones also have a Transparency Mode, which enables users to hear ambient sound when necessary.

In addition to their noise-canceling capabilities, the Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Pro headphones offer up to 40 hours of wireless listening time. They are compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, thanks to Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm analog input connectivity options.

Previously priced at $469.99, the headphones are currently available for $319.99 at Best Buy Canada. This discount makes it an attractive opportunity for individuals looking to upgrade their headphones and enjoy high-quality audio.

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 8th to September 14th feature several other enticing discounts. These include savings on TVs, gaming accessories, laptops, smartwatches, and more. Some standout offers include the Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV for $449.99 (save $200) and the ASUS ROG Strix Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $600).

Make sure to visit the Best Buy Canada website to explore all the Top Deals available this week.

sumber:
– Best Buy Canada: https://www.bestbuy.ca/

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Berita

Dampak Nanokatalis pada Industri Teknologi Global: Laporan Komprehensif

September 11, 2023
Berita

Keterbatasan Fisika: Memprediksi Hal yang Tidak Dapat Diprediksi

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Berita

Pembaruan Armored Core 6 1.002: Catatan Patch dan Perubahan Gameplay

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Instagram Menguji Fitur Baru untuk Berbagi Postingan Feed dengan Teman Dekat

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Bergabunglah dengan Turnamen “Pickleball in the Streets” Tahunan Kedua di Webster Groves

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar