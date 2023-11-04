Bundel Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Baru Menawarkan Penghematan dan Pengontrol Ekstra

Looking to upgrade your gaming experience? Walmart’s early Black Friday Sale has you covered with an unbeatable deal on the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 console bundle. For only $519.00, you not only get the powerful Xbox Series X console but also an additional Xbox Core Wireless Controller in the vibrant Shock Blue color. This bundle is an excellent value, saving you $40 compared to buying the console and controller separately.

The Xbox Series X is a true powerhouse, capable of delivering stunning 4K gaming at a smooth 120 frames per second. Its hardware surpasses that of its competitor, the PS5, making it the preferred choice for many gamers. With backwards compatibility, you can enjoy your favorite Xbox One games on this new console, and many games perform even better on the Xbox Series X.

While the Xbox Series S may be a more affordable option at $300, the Xbox Series X offers more horsepower for true 4K gaming. Additionally, the Xbox Series X includes a disc drive that allows you to enjoy 4K Blu-ray movies and physical game media, a feature not found on the Series S.

The bundle also includes the highly anticipated Diablo 4 game. With the recent launch of Season 2, “Season of Blood,” there is no better time to dive into the world of Diablo 4. After reaching the level cap and acquiring top-tier gear, players can expect to enjoy new content additions such as the Battle Pass to provide endless hours of entertainment.

As a bonus, the bundle includes a free DLC item in the form of horse armor. While purely cosmetic, this extra touch adds to the overall value of the package. Critics, such as IGN, have praised Diablo 4 for its exceptional gameplay experience, further ensuring that this bundle is a fantastic investment for any gaming enthusiast.

FAQ:

Q: Can I play 4K games on the Xbox Series X?

A: Yes, the Xbox Series X supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, delivering a visually stunning experience.

Q: How does the Xbox Series X compare to the Xbox Series S?

A: The Xbox Series X is more powerful than the Series S and offers true 4K gaming, in addition to a disc drive for physical media.

Q: Is the Diablo 4 bundle worth it?

A: Absolutely! With savings on the console and an extra controller, as well as the highly acclaimed Diablo 4 game, this bundle provides incredible value for gamers.