Pengujian Sistem TAPP Baru Dimulai untuk Pembayaran Tarif Tap-and-Go di PATH

A new fare payment system called TAPP (Total Access PATH Payment) is set to be tested in two stations, offering riders the convenience of tap-and-go payments using chip-equipped debit or credit cards or digital wallets. The pilot program will commence at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with five turnstiles at Journal Square in Jersey City and 33rd Street in Manhattan. Notably, this new system will eventually replace the current SmartLink cards and pay-per-ride MetroCards that PATH riders have been using.

The TAPP system aims to provide faster, more accessible, and more convenient service for commuters. By eliminating the need for riders to replenish cards, the system will save valuable time during rush hour and streamline the boarding process for both regular users and visitors of the PATH system.

According to PATH spokesperson Seth Stein, the implementation of the TAPP system will be done gradually over a period of 12 to 18 months. During this phase-in period, the existing SmartLink and MetroCard equipment will remain operational to ensure a smooth transition for riders.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole expressed the organization’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience for customers. “Our customers have been asking for a tap-and-go fare payment system, and PATH’s pilot of this new technology helps create a seamless experience that opens up travel options to more riders,” said O’Toole.

Clarelle DeGraffe, General Manager and Director of PATH, also emphasized the benefits of the TAPP system, stating that it will make fare payment faster and more convenient. The Regional Plan Association New Jersey Director, Zoe Baldwin, commended the Port Authority’s efforts and highlighted the time-saving aspect of the system, noting that it will prevent embarrassing situations of low balance incidents during rush hour.

As the TAPP system begins testing, PATH riders can look forward to a future of tap-and-go fare payments, providing a smoother and more convenient travel experience. The Port Authority aims to make the system-wide implementation of TAPP a reality in the coming months, offering a modernized payment solution for PATH riders.

