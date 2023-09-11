Orange Pi Memperkenalkan Orange Pi Zero 2W: Alternatif Penuh Daya untuk Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W

Orange Pi has unveiled its latest offering, the Orange Pi Zero 2W, which promises to deliver enhanced performance and increased memory compared to its competitors. The Orange Pi Zero 2W is powered by an Allwinner H618 quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, making it a robust choice for a range of applications, including TV boxes, smart screen casting devices, smart homes, smart gateways, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Orange Pi Zero 2W draws inspiration from the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, which was released in October 2021 as a higher-performance successor to the original Raspberry Pi Zero. Similar to its Raspberry counterpart, the Orange Pi Zero 2W features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor, but offers a clock speed of up to 1.5GHz, making it 50% faster than the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W at stock speeds. Additionally, it boasts an Arm Mali G31-MP2 graphics processor with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1.

One major advantage of the Orange Pi Zero 2W is its memory capacity. Users can choose between 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, or 4GB of RAM, which is double the minimum and up to eight times the maximum available on the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W. The board also includes 16MB of SPI flash memory and a microSD slot for primary storage.

Key features of the Orange Pi Zero 2W include a mini-HDMI 2.0 port with 4k60 support, two USB 2.0 Type-C ports (one for power and one for devices), and an unpopulated 40-pin GPIO header. It also incorporates Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0/BLE connectivity.

In terms of expansion capabilities, the Orange Pi Zero 2W provides a custom 24-pin expansion interface, which includes two USB 2.0 lanes, a 10/100 Ethernet connection, analog audio and video support, an infrared receiver, and connections for power and user-defined buttons. While there is no Camera Serial Interface (CSI) connector like the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, the Orange Pi offers USB 2.0 connectivity as an alternative for camera support.

Software compatibility includes Android 12, Debian 11 and 12, Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04, as well as the company’s own Arch Linux-based Orange Pi OS.

The Orange Pi Zero 2W is available for purchase on Orange Pi’s AliExpress store, with prices ranging from $12.90 for the 1GB RAM model to $23 for the 4GB variant. Additionally, bundles that include an expansion board with analog audio, full-size USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, buttons, and an infrared receiver start at $17.80, excluding shipping costs.

Overall, the Orange Pi Zero 2W is a competitive alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, offering improved performance, ample memory options, and a diverse range of connectivity features, making it a suitable choice for various IoT and smart home applications.

