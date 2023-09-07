Kehidupan kota

Ketekunan Mars Rover NASA Menemukan Formasi Batuan Menarik

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance has recently captured images of rock formations on the Martian surface that resemble a shark fin and a crab claw. These fascinating discoveries provide valuable insight into the geological history of the Red Planet.

The images, captured by Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z instrument, revealed a rock formation that resembles a shark fin, standing upright in the Martian soil. The unique shape of the rock suggests that it may have been shaped by wind erosion over time.

In addition to the shark fin formation, Perseverance also captured an image of a rock that bears a striking resemblance to a crab claw. This rock appears to have a jagged edge and a distinct shape, prompting scientists to closely examine its composition and origins.

These rock formations are of great interest to scientists because they can provide clues about the geological processes that have occurred on Mars over millions of years. By studying these formations, researchers hope to gain insight into the planet’s past climate and potential for supporting microbial life.

Perseverance’s mission on Mars is to search for signs of ancient microbial life and collect samples for future return to Earth. The rover is equipped with various instruments and cameras that allow it to analyze the Martian environment in great detail.

The discovery of the shark fin and crab claw rock formations highlights the diverse landscapes that exist on Mars. This further underscores the importance of exploration and research in unlocking the mysteries of our neighboring planet.

