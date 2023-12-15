Google’s Gemini Nano is revolutionizing the way artificial intelligence (AI) functions on your phone, eliminating the need for an internet connection. While Gemini, Google’s large language model (LLM), is more suited to data centers, the company has developed a reduced version, Nano, for local and offline use.

Currently, the only phone compatible with Gemini Nano is the Pixel 8 Pro. The December Feature Drop for the Pixel 8 Pro includes two Gemini Nano-powered features: the auto-summarization feature in the Recorder app and the Smart Reply function in the Gboard keyboard. These features work offline, providing a fast and seamless user experience.

Google has started small with Nano, rolling out Gemini-powered features in English and limited to specific apps like WhatsApp. However, the company plans to expand its capabilities and availability in the future. They are even developing a Gemini-powered Bard for Assistant on Pixel phones, promising an enhanced user experience.

Gemini Nano may be smaller in size, but its performance is impressive. Google DeepMind CEO, Demis Hassabis, states that Nano is an incredible model considering its constraints. The goal was to create a highly capable version of Gemini without straining storage or heating the phone’s processor.

While currently only compatible with Google’s Tensor 3 processor, Google is working on integrating Nano into Android as a whole. The company has introduced AICore, a system service that developers can leverage to incorporate Gemini-powered features into their apps. This will require high-end chips, and Google mentions Qualcomm, Samsung, and MediaTek as companies working on compatible processors.

Google’s vision for Pixel phones as AI devices is becoming a reality with advancements like Gemini Nano. The integration of AI into high-end Android devices has the potential to transform the user experience, making devices smarter and more efficient over time. If you’re looking for a phone that offers cutting-edge AI capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini Nano is the device to splurge on.