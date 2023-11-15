Ekspansi Mobile Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice Menjanjikan Fitur Baru dan Gameplay Seru

Fans of the critically acclaimed survival construction management simulation game, Frostpunk, will soon be able to experience its icy world on their mobile devices. Com2uS, the renowned developer and publisher of popular mobile games like Summoners War and MLB 9 Innings, has partnered with NetEase to bring Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice to regions worldwide. This collaboration aims to provide Frostpunk enthusiasts with an immersive gaming experience on the go.

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice, the official mobile version of the game, sets players in the midst of an ice age during the Second Industrial Revolution. Ruling over a city built around a massive steam engine, players face the challenge of establishing laws, managing a workforce, and constructing essential infrastructure while navigating the harsh realities of a frozen world. With its compelling choices and gripping narrative, Frostpunk has captivated millions of players since its initial release in 2018.

Developed through a partnership between 11 Bit Studios, the original Frostpunk developer, and NetEase, the mobile adaptation introduces exciting new features exclusive to this version. Players can join guilds and collaborate with others to complete special guild missions, unlocking valuable buffs and rewards along the way. Additionally, the trade system allows players to acquire essential resources from fellow survivors and undertake daring rescues of rare animals from the frozen wastelands.

Com2uS, recognized for its success in creating mobile games with global appeal, plans to leverage its expertise to ensure the success of Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice in regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe (excluding China). The game will be available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play title, opening up the immersive world of Frostpunk to a wider audience of mobile gamers.

As of now, no official release date has been announced. Fans eagerly anticipating this long-awaited mobile expansion are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates. The launch of Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice promises to be a monumental milestone in the ever-evolving world of mobile gaming, delivering a unique blend of strategic decision-making and atmospheric storytelling that players can carry with them wherever they go.

FAQ:

1. What is Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice?

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is the official mobile version of the survival construction management simulation game, Frostpunk. It offers players the opportunity to experience the game’s compelling choices and gripping narrative on their mobile devices.

2. What are the new features in Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice?

The mobile adaptation of Frostpunk introduces exclusive features, including guild missions that allow players to collaborate with others, a trade system for acquiring resources, and the ability to rescue rare animals from the frozen wastelands.

3. Who is publishing Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice?

Com2uS, a globally recognized developer and publisher of mobile games, has secured the global publishing rights for Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice. They will be launching the game in regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe (excluding China).

4. When will Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice be available for download?

While an official release date has not been announced, players can anticipate the game’s launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play title. Stay tuned for further updates on the release window.