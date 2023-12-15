Peternakan Mengambil Tindakan Hukum Terhadap Kotapraja Comstock atas Pelanggaran Hak

A farm in Comstock Township, Michigan, has filed a lawsuit against the township and its officials, claiming that their actions violated constitutional and civil rights. Soil Friends LLC and its owners initiated the lawsuit in federal court after facing disagreements with the township in the previous year.

The township had issued multiple citations to the farm, alleging that their operations did not meet the required standards, such as running a cider tasting room and selling products that were not grown on the farm. The Kalamazoo County District Court later issued a compliance order in December 2022, demanding that the farm shut down its business.

Soil Friends, however, argues that their actions were lawful, as they had obtained a tasting room permit in 2018. They believe that the township has unfairly treated them, shifting the goalposts continuously and making it difficult for the farm to operate within the guidelines.

The township stated that, according to the state of Michigan, at least 50% of the items offered for sale on a farm must be grown on the premises to qualify as a farm market. The farm asserts that the sale of Christmas trees, a farm product, is protected under the Right to Farm Act.

In addition to the legal action, the farm owners expressed their frustrations on social media, criticizing the township’s leadership and vowing to work with like-minded community members to improve the township’s conditions for residents and business owners.

The lawsuit alleges several violations, including First Amendment retaliation, violation of due process, interference with civil rights, and preemption by state laws such as the Michigan Liquor Control Code and the Michigan Right to Farm Act. Soil Friends is seeking compensation for damages, including lost profits and attorney fees.

The outcome of the lawsuit will determine the extent to which local governments can regulate farming practices and the protection of property and business rights. Many in the community are closely following the case as they believe it will set a precedent for future disputes between farms and local authorities.