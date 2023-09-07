Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Berita

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Memperkenalkan Ember dari Danny Phantom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Memperkenalkan Ember dari Danny Phantom

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to expand its roster with characters from different eras of Nickelodeon’s history. The latest addition is Ember McLain, a familiar face to fans of the animated series Danny Phantom. Ember brings her ghostly guitar and music-based abilities to the battle.

Ember’s attacks are focused on her guitar-shredding skills, allowing her to unleash far-reaching attacks on her opponents. She also possesses a unique “Cheer” mechanic, where successful attacks fill up a meter. Once the meter is full, Ember gains increased attack power and additional perks.

Ember joins the ranks of other new additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including El Tigre, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, and more. The game also features a roster of returning characters, such as Danny Phantom, Spongebob, Patrick Star, Garfield, and others.

The upcoming sequel promises updated graphics, new stages, and reworked movesets for returning characters. Players can look forward to a full campaign mode, a boss rush, and a tweaked arcade mode for single-player sessions. Additionally, the game offers full online crossplay functionality across all platforms.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: GameSpot (no URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Berita

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Gerinda Lantai Global

September 11, 2023
Berita

Dampak Nanokatalis pada Industri Teknologi Global: Laporan Komprehensif

September 11, 2023
Berita

Keterbatasan Fisika: Memprediksi Hal yang Tidak Dapat Diprediksi

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Berita

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Gerinda Lantai Global

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Peralihan Apple ke USB-C di iPhone 15: Langkah yang Dipaksakan, Namun dengan Manfaat

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar