Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Berita

Kekecewaan yang Diperbaharui karena Toko Dunnes Tidak Memberikan Pembaruan Tanggal Pembukaan Kembali Pusat Perbelanjaan Ferrybank

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Kekecewaan yang Diperbaharui karena Toko Dunnes Tidak Memberikan Pembaruan Tanggal Pembukaan Kembali Pusat Perbelanjaan Ferrybank

Cllr Ger Frisby has expressed his disappointment at the lack of communication from Dunnes Stores regarding a reopening date for Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Denis Malone, confirmed that he has written to Dunnes Stores but has received no reply.

Cllr Frisby stated that the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the local community. However, despite the anticipation and the council’s attempts to engage with Dunnes Stores, there has been no response.

Denis Malone explained that Dunnes Stores is a private company and, therefore, not obligated to engage with the local authority. Nonetheless, he will be making another attempt to contact them.

Ferrybank Shopping Centre, located on the border of Kilkenny and Waterford, has been mostly vacant since its completion in 2008. Recently, Dunnes Stores was confirmed as the purchaser of the complex. However, despite extensive remedial work being carried out on the premises, an opening date has yet to be announced.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen has informed council officials that various improvements have been made, such as the reconfiguration of the entrance to enhance accessibility, as well as inspections of fire and security alarms.

The lack of communication from Dunnes Stores is disappointing for both the council and the local community who are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Ferrybank Shopping Centre. Despite the company being within its rights to not engage with the local authority, it would be beneficial for all parties involved to have open lines of communication.

sumber:

– [Source Article] (URL: omitted)
– Definisi:
– Ferrybank Shopping Centre: A shopping complex located on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.
– Dunnes Stores: A privately-owned retail company that has purchased Ferrybank Shopping Centre.
– Kilkenny County Council: The local government authority responsible for the administration of Kilkenny County.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Berita

Ulasan The Wordle: Menganalisis Puzzle Wordle 819

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Berita

Bakteri Purba Pertama yang Menjajah Tanah lebih dari 407 Juta Tahun Lalu

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Perbandingan Soundbar Sonos Beam (Gen 2) dan Samsung HW-S60B

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Gen yang Diwarisi dari Neanderthal Meningkatkan Risiko Covid-19 Parah, Temuan Studi

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Mendukung Kepunahan: Martabat Neanderthal

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal Usul Kuno: Mengungkap Misteri Masa Lalu Kita

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tamil Nadu Melaporkan Satu Kasus COVID-19 Baru dengan Tingkat Positif Tes Nol

September 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar