Yayasan Odessa yang Bersejarah Merayakan 200 Tahun Puisi Natal Abadi

The Historic Odessa Foundation in Delaware is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the classic Christmas poem, ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas’. To bring the beloved poem to life, the nonprofit has curated a special exhibit that will be open throughout the month of December.

Executive Director Deborah Buckson shared that the tradition of creating an annual exhibit based on literature began because the families who owned the buildings preserved by the foundation were Quakers who didn’t celebrate Christmas. In order to embrace the holiday spirit, the foundation decided to create immersive experiences highlighting different literary works each year.

Associate curator Brian Miller dedicates almost an entire year to researching, scouring yard sales, and gathering temporary donations for the exhibits. He explained that the team selects famous lines from ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas’ and then recreates scenes in each room that relate to the story. Miller compared the experience to walking through the pages of the book.

The centrepiece of the bicentennial celebration will be the ‘Account of A Visit from St. Nicholas’ exhibit, located in the Corbit & Sharp House in Odessa. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the magic of the poem throughout the entire month of December. To mark the 200th anniversary of the poem’s publication, a special reading of the poem will be held on December 23rd.

For more information about the exhibit, including operating hours, interested individuals can visit the Historic Odessa Foundation’s website. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the timeless charm of a classic Christmas poem.

