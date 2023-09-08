Kehidupan kota

Fans Bisa Mendapatkan Akses Gratis ke Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta melalui Twitch

ByMampho Brecia

September 8, 2023
Fans of the popular game franchise Call Of Duty are in for a treat as they can now get free access to the beta of their highly anticipated game, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The beta, which will be split across two separate weekends, will give players a taste of the upcoming game and allow them to provide valuable feedback.

The first weekend of the beta will be exclusive to PlayStation fans and will take place from October 6 to October 10. The second weekend, which will be open to all players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, will run from October 12 to October 16. Pre-ordering the game will guarantee access to the beta, but there is also a special giveaway on Twitch that offers a chance to win one of the 50,000 beta codes.

To participate in the giveaway, fans need to watch at least 60 minutes of World Series Of Warzone streams on Twitch. They also need to link their platform and Twitch account with Activision. Along with the beta codes, viewers will have a chance to win other rewards such as XP boosts, emblems, and weapon skins.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to be released on November 10 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game serves as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare II, continuing the story of Captain Price and his team while introducing new gameplay twists.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new installment in the Call Of Duty franchise. With the opportunity to try out the game early through the beta, players can get a taste of the action and provide valuable feedback to help shape the final product.

