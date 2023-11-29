Penguin Mengidentifikasi Pasangan dengan Pola Polka Dot yang Unik

Researchers have discovered that African penguins are able to recognize their mates by their unique patterns of black polka dots on their chests. The findings, published in the journal Animal Behavior, suggest that the penguins have a higher level of intelligence than previously believed.

Penguins live in large colonies where it can be challenging for individuals to differentiate between one another due to their nearly identical black-and-white feathers. Scientists conducted a series of experiments with African penguins at Zoomarine Italia in Rome to determine how they were able to identify their partners.

The researchers built an enclosure and placed two life-size photos of other African penguins on the walls—one of a random member of the colony and the other of the test subject’s mate. The penguins spent significantly more time looking at and standing near the photo of their partner than the other photo, indicating that they recognized their mates.

The scientists then covered up the heads of the birds in the photos, leaving only their polka dot patterns visible. Even without their faces, the penguins still gravitated towards their partner’s portrait. In contrast, when the polka dot patterns were digitally removed from the photos, the penguins did not recognize their partners and treated them like any other penguin.

These experiments show that African penguins are capable of zeroing in on their partner’s unique chest patterns and using them as a form of identification. This newfound knowledge sheds light on the complex cognitive abilities of these birds.

Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukan (FAQ)

Why do African penguins have unique chest patterns?

African penguins develop black polka dot patterns on their chests when they are about three to five months old. These patterns are distinct to each individual and remain the same over time.

How do African penguins identify their mates?

African penguins use the unique chest patterns of their mates to recognize and differentiate them from other penguins in the colony.

Why is it important for African penguins to identify their mates?

Mate recognition is crucial for African penguins as they form lifelong pair bonds. Identifying their mates allows them to maintain and strengthen their bond, essential for successful breeding and raising offspring.

Why are African penguins at risk of extinction?

African penguins face multiple threats, including unsuccessful breeding efforts, predation of eggs and chicks, and a decline in fish populations due to commercial fishing and climate change. These factors have contributed to a significant decline in the penguin population, leaving them susceptible to extinction.