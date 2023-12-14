Summary: This article highlights the availability of discounts on virtual reality headsets and gaming deals. It emphasizes the significant price drop on the Meta Quest Pro, a high-end virtual reality headset, as well as mentions other discounted games and hardware.

Virtual reality enthusiasts can rejoice as the highly sought-after Meta Quest Pro is now available at a sizable discount. This exclusive headset, which provides an immersive gaming experience and even boasts Assassin’s Creed Nexus exclusivity, has become more affordable than ever before. It’s the perfect opportunity for those seeking to upgrade from “stink reality” to the preferable virtual world.

In addition to the virtual reality headset, there are other enticing gaming deals to consider. For those who enjoy traditional flat gaming, a list of discounted AAA titles and yesteryear gems awaits. Whether you’re a fan of top-down co-op slash-a-thons or classic fighting games, there’s something for everyone.

Furthermore, this article mentions the anniversary of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, which originally landed on the PS2 console 22 years ago. While the recent remaster may not live up to the acclaim of Baldur’s Gate 3, it still delivers an enjoyable gaming experience, particularly for those who appreciate the genre.

For Nintendo Switch enthusiasts, there is good news as well. The Switch Lite offers a cost-effective entry point to embark on a Nintendo Switch journey this Christmas. Pair it with a discounted kart racer and you’re all set for a fun-filled gaming experience.

In conclusion, gaming enthusiasts have plenty of reasons to celebrate with the availability of discounts on virtual reality headsets and a variety of gaming deals. Whether you’re interested in virtual reality, classic games, or the latest consoles, there’s something for everyone at a more affordable price.