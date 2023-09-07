The University of Queensland (UQ) has recently acquired a state-of-the-art furnace capable of reaching temperatures of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius. According to Associate Professor Michael Heitzmann, this furnace is not just an ordinary oven, as it has the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing and testing of components for hypersonic jets.

This groundbreaking technology, which is the hottest furnace of its kind in the southern hemisphere, allows UQ to process materials above 2,500 degrees. Dr. Heitzmann explains that this capability pushes the temperature resistance of materials to unprecedented levels, enabling the university to manufacture and test components for space travel and defense. Specifically, their focus lies in space technology and fast-flying vehicle technology within the defense sector.

High-speed friction experienced during flights can result in ultra-high temperatures, making it crucial to have materials that can withstand such conditions. By having access to this cutting-edge furnace, UQ can now develop and test materials that possess the required temperature resistance for the entire duration of a flight.

Hypersonix Launch Systems, an established space company based in Queensland, is one of the companies taking advantage of UQ’s manufacturing capabilities to produce and test components for their aircraft. According to Sam Grieve, a representative from Hypersonix, this technology is pivotal for Australia’s manufacturing and space sector. It allows them to manufacture parts that were previously impossible to create within the country, reducing the reliance on imports.

One of Hypersonix’s projects involves the development of an unmanned, hypersonic aircraft named the Dart, set to be launched in 2024. With parts being manufactured and tested at UQ, the company aims to minimize space debris by creating a vehicle called the Delta Velos. This vehicle will utilize hypersonic propulsion to accelerate in the atmosphere, bringing small satellites into orbit before returning to Earth and landing safely for reuse.

The implications of UQ’s new manufacturing ability reach beyond the aerospace industry. Greta Nabbs-Keller, the Associate Director of Defence, Space, and National Security at UQ, emphasizes the significance of this breakthrough for Australia’s defense and space manufacturing interests. The advanced materials testing and composite capability of the furnace are critical for achieving sovereign capability.

Furthermore, this cutting-edge technology aligns with Australia’s new defense partnership under the AUKUS framework, involving the United States and the United Kingdom. Dr. Nabbs-Keller highlights the uniqueness of UQ’s furnace and its potential to fill a missing piece in the manufacturing puzzle for both defense and civil space applications, setting it apart from other universities’ research capabilities.

In conclusion, the University of Queensland’s acquisition of the hottest furnace in the southern hemisphere enables the manufacturing and testing of components for hypersonic jets at unprecedented temperatures. This breakthrough technology has significant implications for Australia’s defense and space manufacturing sectors, providing opportunities for sovereign capability and strategic partnerships under the AUKUS framework.

sumber:

– ABC News: George Roberts