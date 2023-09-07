Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Teknologi

Sony Memperkenalkan Jajaran Layar LED Kristal 'Verona' Baru untuk Produksi Virtual

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Sony Memperkenalkan Jajaran Layar LED Kristal 'Verona' Baru untuk Produksi Virtual

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

sumber:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Teknologi

Xiaomi Luncurkan Redmi Note 13 Pro+ dengan Fitur Mengesankan

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Apple Akan Mengganti Kabel Pengisi Daya Lightning dengan Kabel USB-C

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Acara Apple 2023: Apa yang Diharapkan dan Rumor iPad Air Baru

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu melewatkan

Berita

Dari 5G ke Satelit Seluler: Teknologi Mendefinisikan Ulang Telekomunikasi Global pada tahun 2020

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Berita

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Pembaruan 1.02 Catatan Patch – 11 September

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Berita

Persimpangan Pembelajaran Mesin dan Radio Kognitif: Kemajuan dan Penerapan

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Xiaomi Luncurkan Redmi Note 13 Pro+ dengan Fitur Mengesankan

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar