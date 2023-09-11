Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Teknologi

Pembaruan Pixel Watch September 2023 Membawa Peningkatan Kecil

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Pembaruan Pixel Watch September 2023 Membawa Peningkatan Kecil

The latest update for the Pixel Watch, released in September 2023, focuses primarily on security and bug fixes. This update, with the build number RWDC.230905.003, includes the most recent security patch for improved device protection.

Although the delay in the release of this update affected some phones, it has no impact on Wear OS. Google has provided a changelog that only mentions the security patch, indicating that this update does not bring any significant new features or enhancements to the Pixel Watch.

The rollout of the OTA update is scheduled to begin on September 11 for most devices. However, users in Canada will have to wait until September 18 to receive the update. This delay between the release dates is unexpected and could be due to regional considerations or specific technical requirements.

As of now, the standard method of manually triggering the update on the Pixel Watch does not work. The option to check for updates from the settings menu only displays the message “Your watch is up to date.” However, there is a workaround to initiate the download process. By tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen multiple times in quick succession, users can prompt the update to start downloading. Additionally, disabling Bluetooth and relying solely on Wi-Fi can expedite the download process further.

While this update may not introduce any groundbreaking features, it is crucial to keep devices up to date with the latest security patches. Users are recommended to install the September 2023 update as soon as it becomes available to ensure their Pixel Watch remains protected against potential vulnerabilities.

sumber:
– Google Changelog
– FTC link: [source URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Teknologi

Jepang Akan Mengembangkan Mesin Roket Berbahan Bakar Metana untuk Peluncuran Tahun 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Penjualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station hanya dengan $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Teknologi

Seni Merapikan: Melepaskan Kelebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Menjelajahi Rahasia Alam Semesta Kita bersama Tim Peake

September 19, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Gen yang Diwarisi dari Neanderthal Meningkatkan Risiko Covid-19 Parah, Temuan Studi

September 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Mendukung Kepunahan: Martabat Neanderthal

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal Usul Kuno: Mengungkap Misteri Masa Lalu Kita

September 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar