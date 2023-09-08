Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Teknologi

Institusi Bullish pada Crypto Meskipun Pasar Beruang, Laporan Menemukan

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Institusi Bullish pada Crypto Meskipun Pasar Beruang, Laporan Menemukan

A recent report by crypto data provider Amberdata and financial services analyst Coalition Greenwich reveals that asset managers are showing a bullish attitude towards digital assets, even in the midst of a crypto bear market. The study assessed sixty asset managers mainly from the US, Europe, and the UK, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, and family offices. Surprisingly, the report found that almost half of the asset managers (48%) currently have digital assets under management (AUM).

The figures for digital AUM varied among the surveyed entities, with 22% holding between $1-10 million and 19% holding between $11-50 million in digital assets for their clients. Only one institution reported managing over $1 billion in digital assets. The survey also revealed that a significant number of asset managers are large in size, with approximately a third reporting AUM of over $5 billion across all asset classes.

Despite the lack of a clear regulatory environment, the report found that the surveyed asset managers were optimistic about the future of digital asset adoption. 85% of respondents believed that the SEC and CFTC would provide positive opportunities for the industry, despite the near-term challenges. However, the report did highlight several concerns for institutions not currently involved in crypto, including regulatory uncertainty, lack of common Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering technology, unclear tax policies, custody complexity, security practices, and blockchain performance issues.

Interestingly, the report also showed that a significant number of institutions are actively developing specialized crypto services. One in four institutions reported having a dedicated role focused on digital assets, with an expected growth of 13% in the next twelve months. This suggests that many institutions are prioritizing crypto products and services, despite the ongoing bear market.

Overall, the report reveals a surprisingly bullish sentiment among asset managers towards digital assets, highlighting their faith in the future growth of the industry, despite current challenges.

sumber:
Amberdata
Koalisi Greenwich

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Teknologi

Xiaomi Luncurkan Redmi Note 13 Pro+ dengan Fitur Mengesankan

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Apple Akan Mengganti Kabel Pengisi Daya Lightning dengan Kabel USB-C

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Acara Apple 2023: Apa yang Diharapkan dan Rumor iPad Air Baru

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu melewatkan

Berita

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Pembaruan 1.02 Catatan Patch – 11 September

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Berita

Persimpangan Pembelajaran Mesin dan Radio Kognitif: Kemajuan dan Penerapan

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Xiaomi Luncurkan Redmi Note 13 Pro+ dengan Fitur Mengesankan

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Apple Akan Mengganti Kabel Pengisi Daya Lightning dengan Kabel USB-C

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar