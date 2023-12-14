Berdering di Tahun Baru: Bagaimana Kembang Api Mempengaruhi Burung dengan Cara yang Tak Terduga

New research has unveiled surprising findings about the impact of New Year’s Eve fireworks on birds. Scientists from the University of Amsterdam have discovered that the large amounts of noise and light created by fireworks during the stroke of midnight create an enormous disturbance for birds. This disturbance causes many bird species to take flight for unusually long periods of time, expending excessive amounts of energy and putting them at risk during one of the coldest times of the year.

The study found that birds can be in the air for up to an hour after fireworks erupt on New Year’s Eve, leading to physical exhaustion and a prolonged recovery period. The researchers used radar technology to observe that there were approximately 1,000 times more birds in flight during this time compared to other nights. Birds perceive the unexpected noise and light as a sign of danger, triggering a panicked state and prompting them to take flight.

One of the most surprising findings was the duration of the flights. Birds were observed to stay aloft for as long as an hour, a flight time otherwise only seen during migration. This extended flight puts a significant strain on the birds, as they are not physiologically prepared for prolonged periods of flight during winter when they do not typically migrate.

Furthermore, the flights often take birds to unfamiliar areas where they have never foraged before. This exacerbates the energy loss caused by the fireworks, as it takes animals longer to find food in unfamiliar territories. Larger bird species, such as geese, were frequently pushed further away from their home base, affecting their ability to find adequate food sources.

The negative effects of fireworks on birds highlighted in this study are a stark reminder of the broader impact human activities can have on wildlife. The researchers recommend policymakers to restrict the use of fireworks to centralized areas, minimizing the widespread distress caused to birds. By raising awareness about these issues, we can protect and preserve the natural habitats of birds during times of celebration.