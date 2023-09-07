Kehidupan kota

Hemat Uang untuk Perlengkapan Office dan Gadget dengan Penawaran Ini

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Hemat Uang untuk Perlengkapan Office dan Gadget dengan Penawaran Ini

In this edition of Dealmaster, we have curated a list of deals on office essentials and gadgets to help you save money while working from home. From ergonomic chairs to electric scooters and laptops, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best deals we found:

Kursi Kantor

Steelcase is offering a 15 percent discount on a variety of chairs, including the highly recommended Gesture model. Prices start at $1,165 after the discount. Tempurpedic also has a deal on their cushioned task chair, which is now available for $299 with the code CHAIR15. Design Within Reach is offering discounts on their Gas Task Chair and the About A Chair series.

Electric Scooters and E-Bikes

If you want to upgrade your commute, Best Buy has deals on electric scooters from GoTrax, with prices starting at $350. These scooters offer a range of operating distances and maximum speeds.

Smartwatches and Sports Watches

Stay connected and track your fitness with a smartwatch from Garmin. Best Buy is offering discounts on various models, including the Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatch and the Garmin Forerunner series.

Perawatan Kesehatan dan Pribadi

Best Buy also has deals on health and personal care devices from Beurer. From blood pressure monitors to massage devices, you can find discounts on a range of products.

Produk Apple

If you’re in need of a new laptop or tablet, Amazon is offering discounts on Apple products. The 2020 MacBook Air is available for $750, and the latest iPad Air and iPad Mini are also on sale.

Laptop Lenovo

Those looking for a Windows laptop can check out the deals on Lenovo laptops. The ThinkPad and IdeaPad series are available at discounted prices on the Lenovo website.

With these deals, you can save money while enhancing your work-from-home setup. Take advantage of the discounts and upgrade your office essentials and gadgets today!

