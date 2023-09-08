The Apple iPhone 15 Series: Potential Price Hike

The upcoming launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series is eagerly anticipated by tech enthusiasts, with the release scheduled for September 12, 2023. As the launch event approaches, numerous leaks and rumors about the specs, features, and price of the new iPhone have surfaced. However, the topic that has sparked the most debate is the potential price of the iPhone 15 series.

According to various leaks, there is a possibility of a significant price increase this year, particularly for the iPhone 15 Pro version. Apple analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush has suggested that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a $100 price hike compared to their predecessors. While this speculation is yet to be confirmed by Apple, it is not the first time that the possibility of a price increase has been raised.

During a quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that customers are willing to invest more to get the best they can afford in the smartphone category. This aligns with Apple’s history of introducing improvements and innovations with each new iPhone release. The Pro versions are expected to feature significant upgrades, which may justify the potential price hike for prospective buyers.

To put this into perspective, the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro model was $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max started at $1,099. These figures provide a basis for estimating the potential pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Furthermore, market analysts speculate that the prolonged upgrade cycle may be another driving factor behind the potential price increase. With over 1.2 billion iPhone owners worldwide who have not upgraded their devices in four years or longer, the release of the iPhone 15 series could be a compelling reason for them to invest in newer models.

As we eagerly await the official release of the iPhone 15 series, the Apple event on September 12, 2023, will provide us with all the details, including the exact pricing, specifications, features, and design of the new iPhones. Stay tuned to find out what Apple has in store for its latest flagship devices.

sumber:

– Apple analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush (Via 9To5Mac)

– Apple CEO Tim Cook’s quarterly earnings call