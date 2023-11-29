India’s space programme is set to undergo major acceleration and expansion, thanks to the ambitious goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the incredible success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been tasked with establishing India’s own space station by 2035 and landing an Indian spacefarer on the lunar surface by 2040. These plans were revealed by ISRO Chairman S Somanath during the 2023 National Symposium of the Indian Society of Geomatics and the Indian Society of Remote Sensing.

While the Chandrayaan 3 mission achieved a resounding success, ISRO recognizes that it still lags behind space agencies of global powers like the USA, Russia, and China in certain capabilities. These include spacecraft docking, mobility on extraterrestrial surfaces, aerial exploration vehicles, and sample return capabilities. The ongoing Gaganyaan programme is expected to address some of these capabilities, but not all.

To realize its ambitious goals, ISRO will be developing a Heavy Lift variant for its Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (HLLVM3) and subsequently developing the Next Gen Launch Vehicle (NGLV). The Gaganyaan programme, initially focused on Earth orbit, will now involve missions to the Moon’s orbit, becoming increasingly ambitious in scope. The Chandrayaan programme will also see upgrades, with Chandrayaan 4 incorporating additive manufacturing and designed as a sample return mission, similar to China’s Chang’e missions.

One of the key tracks outlined by Chairman S Somanath is the Chandrayaan track, where docking capability, sample return, and long-duration missions are emphasized. The exploration track focuses on expanding human access to space, building space stations, exploring cislunar possibilities, and eventually achieving human landing on the Moon. Lastly, launcher capability is seen as a crucial aspect in realizing these visions, with the development of high-capacity rockets being necessary.

The ultimate goal of this roadmap is to establish a lunar base of operations by 2047. This lunar base will support a sustained human presence, facilitate mining activities, act as a staging ground for deep space missions, and even enable space tourism. ISRO aims to collaborate with the private sector to commercialize operations on the Moon, adopting a model similar to other successful ventures.

In conclusion, ISRO’s accelerated plans for India’s space programme demonstrate the country’s commitment to becoming a major player in space exploration. With a focus on developing crucial capabilities and expanding the scope of missions, India aims to establish its presence on the Moon and pave the way for future space endeavors.

