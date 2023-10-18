Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Citra Satelit Baru Mengungkap Gerhana Matahari Cincin 'Cincin Api'

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 18, 2023
Citra Satelit Baru Mengungkap Gerhana Matahari Cincin 'Cincin Api'

A satellite image capturing the ‘Ring of Fire’ annular solar eclipse has been released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), showcasing its shadow falling across the southeastern coast of Texas. This celestial phenomenon occurred when the Moon aligned itself with the Sun and Earth, resulting in the lunar shadow enveloping the Sun’s radiant rays.

The image was captured during the eclipse by NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) aboard DSCVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory), which is situated at Lagrange Point 1. Interestingly, the Indian Space Research Organisation has also sent the Aditya L1 solar probe to the same location.

An annular eclipse is when the Moon moves in front of the Sun but remains at a distance from Earth that prevents total obscuration. This relative distance caused the Moon to appear smaller in the sky, creating a stunning red-orange ring around the Sun’s edges, hence the name ‘Ring of Fire.’

The next annular solar eclipse visible from the United States is scheduled for June 21, 2039. However, an upcoming total solar eclipse is expected to darken skies from Texas to Maine on Monday, April 8, 2024.

sumber:
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Keempat Mesin RS-25 Dipasang di Artemis 2 Core Stage NASA

Oktober 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ilmu

Kelahiran Planet Baru: Bukti Tabrakan Planet yang Terdeteksi di Sistem Bintang Jauh

Oktober 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Dunia Air dan Oseanografi: Pandangan tentang Lautan Luar Bumi

Oktober 19, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Keempat Mesin RS-25 Dipasang di Artemis 2 Core Stage NASA

Oktober 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kelahiran Planet Baru: Bukti Tabrakan Planet yang Terdeteksi di Sistem Bintang Jauh

Oktober 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Dunia Air dan Oseanografi: Pandangan tentang Lautan Luar Bumi

Oktober 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Laporan Status: Kemajuan Astrofisika

Oktober 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar