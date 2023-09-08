Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Sekilas “Kereta Satelit” Starlink di Houston

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Sekilas “Kereta Satelit” Starlink di Houston

Get ready for a celestial spectacle in Houston tonight and on Friday night as you might catch a glimpse of the Starlink “satellite train”. Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX with the aim of providing low-cost internet to remote locations. Currently, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit approximately 340 miles above the Earth’s surface.

During a clear night, if you look up at the right time, you might see a parade of satellites strung across the sky. These satellites have often been mistaken for unidentified flying objects (UFOs) due to their appearance.

According to a Starlink tracker, the “train” will be particularly bright over Houston for the next two nights. On Thursday, expect to see it at 8:30 p.m. moving from the northwest to the east, and on Friday at 8:38 p.m. from the northwest to the south.

If you prefer a dimmer view, wake up early on the following days. On Friday, you can head outside at 5:21 a.m. to witness the satellite train moving from the north to the northeast. On Saturday, it will be visible at 6:09 a.m. from the west to the northeast. On Sunday, look out for it at 5:26 a.m. from the north to the northeast, and again at 6:05 a.m. from the northwest to the southeast. Lastly, on Monday, you can catch it at 5:53 a.m. from the west to the southeast.

The viewing windows for these sightings can range from two to seven minutes. In August, many people in Southeast Texas witnessed a string of lights in the sky, which were actually 15 Starlink satellites that were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

So, if you spot the Starlink “satellite train” overhead, you’ll be witnessing a remarkable display of human innovation and progress in the pursuit of global connectivity.

Sources: Starlink tracker, SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Ilmu

8 Tips Menjamin Keamanan Orang Tercinta yang Tinggal Sendiri

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Keberhasilan Masuk Kembali Satelit Aeolus dengan Bantuan: Membuat Penonaktifan Satelit Lebih Aman

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Apakah Ada Lubang Hitam yang Bersembunyi di Gugus Bintang Hyades?

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Teknologi

Peralihan Apple ke USB-C di iPhone 15: Langkah yang Dipaksakan, Namun dengan Manfaat

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Instagram Menguji Fitur Baru untuk Berbagi Postingan Feed dengan Teman Dekat

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar