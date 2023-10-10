Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Para astronom Menggunakan Teleskop Luar Angkasa James Webb untuk Mempelajari Sistem TRAPPIST-1

ByMampho Brecia

Oktober 10, 2023
Para astronom Menggunakan Teleskop Luar Angkasa James Webb untuk Mempelajari Sistem TRAPPIST-1

Astronomers are utilizing the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the TRAPPIST-1 solar system, which is located 40 light-years away. This system consists of seven rocky, Earth-sized planets revolving around a red dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The star emits frequent and intense solar flares that can obstruct observations of the planets.

In order to better understand the TRAPPIST planets and determine if they could potentially harbor life, researchers need to study these solar flares. Recently, a team of scientists utilized the Webb telescope to observe and record four of these solar explosions over a span of 27 hours.

The researchers developed a method to filter out the light from the solar flares, enabling a clearer view of the exoplanets. This is crucial for analyzing the composition of the planets’ atmospheres using spectrographs onboard the telescope.

Three of the seven TRAPPIST planets are located within the system’s habitable zone, making them particularly interesting targets for further investigation. So far, scientists have not found significant atmospheres or evidence of habitability on the two closest planets to the red dwarf star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, is equipped with a giant mirror that captures light and allows for the observation of distant objects. Its infrared capabilities enable it to see beyond what is visible to the human eye, making it a valuable tool for studying exoplanets.

With its unique abilities, the Webb telescope has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of distant worlds and provide insights into the early universe.

sumber:
– Jurnal Astrofisika
–NASA

By Mampho Brecia

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Persaingan untuk Menemukan Fosil Mamalia Tertua di Dunia Berubah menjadi Perseteruan Berlumpur

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Kegiatan Terkini di Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional: Mikroorganisme, Penelitian Fisika, dan Persiapan Spacewalk

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Kunjungan Walikota Metro ke Universitas Bristol Soroti Kolaborasi Penelitian Antargalaksi

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Persaingan untuk Menemukan Fosil Mamalia Tertua di Dunia Berubah menjadi Perseteruan Berlumpur

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kegiatan Terkini di Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional: Mikroorganisme, Penelitian Fisika, dan Persiapan Spacewalk

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kunjungan Walikota Metro ke Universitas Bristol Soroti Kolaborasi Penelitian Antargalaksi

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

30 Tahun Evolusi Burung Finch Darwin Terungkap Melalui Studi Genom Komprehensif

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar