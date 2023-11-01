Terobosan Genetik Baru Menawarkan Harapan dalam Melawan Anemia Defisiensi Besi

Iron deficiency anaemia is a global health issue that affects millions of people worldwide, particularly girls and women. Addressing this nutritional shortfall is crucial, especially as dietary preferences shift due to concerns about climate change. However, a recent genetic breakthrough has provided new opportunities to combat anaemia and enhance the nutritional value of food.

Researchers at the John Innes Centre have utilized the newly available map of the pea genome to identify the genetic sequence responsible for two high-iron mutations in peas. By pinpointing these mutations, they may be able to apply gene editing strategies to increase iron content in a wide range of crops, potentially providing a solution to the persistent problem of iron deficiency.

This breakthrough is significant as staple foods like wheat flour and breakfast cereals are regularly fortified with iron to help prevent anaemia. By using RNA sequencing techniques, computational mapping, and plant experiments, the researchers have identified the specific mutations and their locations on the pea genome. This knowledge opens doors to biofortification, allowing for the enhancement of the nutritional value of various crops.

The findings could lead to the development of pea shoots with 10 times more iron or the creation of supplements with a more bioavailable form of iron, reducing the side effects associated with chemically derived supplements. Additionally, this research may have far-reaching implications beyond peas, as the identified genes are highly conserved throughout the plant kingdom. This knowledge could be utilized to biofortify other crops like wheat and barley, using gene-editing techniques to improve their nutritional content.

It’s important to note that the discovery of these high-iron mutations in peas has been a longstanding mystery in the scientific community. Due to the vast size of the pea genome, previous efforts to find these mutations were unsuccessful. However, with the completion of the whole pea genome sequence, researchers like Professor Janneke Balk and her team at the John Innes Centre were able to unlock this genetic puzzle and make significant strides in understanding iron homeostasis in plants.

The successful maintenance of the pea seed stocks by the BBSRC-funded Germplasm Resources Unit played a crucial role in this research. These seed banks and historical collections are vital resources that contribute to scientific advancements and provide essential materials for further studies.

In conclusion, this genetic breakthrough offers hope for the future of combating iron deficiency anaemia and improving overall nutritional health. By harnessing the power of gene editing and other modern breeding techniques, we may be able to create crops with enhanced iron content, thus tackling a persistent global health issue head-on.

