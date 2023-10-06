Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Museum Royal Tyrrell Menampilkan Tengkorak Triceratops Terbaik yang Diawetkan yang Ditemukan di Kanada

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 6, 2023
Museum Royal Tyrrell Menampilkan Tengkorak Triceratops Terbaik yang Diawetkan yang Ditemukan di Kanada

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta, is now showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. This remarkable discovery is part of the museum’s annual “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, featuring significant finds and new research. According to Caleb Brown, the curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, this triceratops skull is not only the most complete in Canada but also quite rare for the country.

The skull, measuring nearly two meters long and two meters wide, was unearthed in 2014 and collected by technicians a year later during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta. It was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River, in the southwestern Alberta foothills—an area where dinosaur fossils are not commonly found.

After its discovery, the skull underwent an extensive preparation process that took several years. The museum staff, dedicating over 6,500 hours spread across seven years, meticulously removed more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The sheer size of the skull, weighing almost 500 kilograms, required it to be extracted in smaller pieces.

Nicknamed “Cali,” the triceratops skull is believed to have belonged to a dinosaur that was not fully developed, suggesting it could have grown even larger had it lived longer. In addition to this remarkable discovery, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the Royal Tyrrell Museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

It is expected that further scientific research will be conducted on this extraordinary triceratops skull. With its impressive size and level of preservation, the skull provides invaluable insights into the biology and evolution of these ancient creatures.

Sumber: Pers Kanada

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Pentingnya Persetujuan Cookie dan Perlindungan Data Pribadi

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Misi Jiwa NASA: Menjelajahi Asteroid Kaya Logam

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Astronot NASA dan ESA Akan Melakukan Perjalanan Luar Angkasa untuk Penelitian dan Peningkatan di Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Pentingnya Persetujuan Cookie dan Perlindungan Data Pribadi

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi Jiwa NASA: Menjelajahi Asteroid Kaya Logam

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Astronot NASA dan ESA Akan Melakukan Perjalanan Luar Angkasa untuk Penelitian dan Peningkatan di Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Para Astronom Memecahkan Misteri Galaksi Masif di Alam Semesta Awal

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar