Teleskop Luar Angkasa James Webb Mengamati Planet Katai di Sabuk Kuiper

Oktober 16, 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has recently turned its attention to the Kuiper Belt, a region located at the edge of our Solar System that is home to a multitude of objects. Led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, an international team of astronomers used JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) to observe three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt: Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. Their observations have provided valuable insights into the composition and orbits of these celestial bodies.

The team discovered that all three dwarf planets contain large amounts of ethane (C2H6) on their surfaces, with Sedna exhibiting the highest concentration. Additionally, acetylene (C2H2) and ethylene (C2H4) were also detected on Sedna. These molecules are byproducts of methane (CH4) irradiation. Interestingly, the abundance of these molecules is linked to each planet’s orbit, indicating variations in temperature and irradiation environments. This suggests that methane must be regularly replenished on the surfaces of these dwarf planets.

These findings support previous studies indicating that methane found on other Kuiper Belt Objects (KBOs) is not original but rather formed within their interiors and then delivered to the surface. The spectra of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar differ from those of smaller KBOs, suggesting that these dwarf planets possess unique compositions.

The discovery of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules on these dwarf planets provides crucial information about the formation and history of the Solar System. JWST’s observations in the Kuiper Belt contribute to our understanding of the dynamic processes that have shaped our planetary neighborhood.

Although the New Horizons mission has been instrumental in expanding our knowledge of the Kuiper Belt by studying Pluto, its satellites, and Arrokoth, the launch of the JWST presents new opportunities for astronomers to delve deeper into the study of this region.

By Mampho Brecia

