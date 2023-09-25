Mikrobioma Usus Terkait dengan Kesehatan Tulang dan Risiko Osteoporosis, Studi Menunjukkan

A recent study suggests that our gut microbiome may play a role in our bone health and help ward off the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. The study, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, explores the field of “osteomicrobiology” and its potential to alter gut microbiomes for better bone health.

Researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife and Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research in the US conducted a study on older men to identify modifiable factors that contribute to skeletal health. Using high-resolution imaging of the arm and leg, they found that certain bacteria had negative associations with bone health in older adults.

One of the bacteria, Akkermansia, has been linked to obesity, while Clostridiales bacterium DTU089 has been more abundant in individuals with lower physical activity and protein intake. Previous studies have established connections between protein intake, physical activity, and skeletal health.

The study identified patterns indicating that greater abundance of certain microbiota is associated with worse measures of bone density and microarchitecture. The researchers propose further studies to investigate the relationships between specific bacterial species in the gut and skeletal integrity. They also aim to identify functional pathways influenced by these bacteria that may have an impact on bone health.

While it is premature to conclude whether bacterial organisms themselves have direct effects on skeletal health, the findings suggest that the gut microbiome could be a target for influencing skeletal health in the future. Certain bacteria in the gut can lead to low levels of inflammation, which may affect bone health.

Understanding the relationship between the gut microbiome and bone health could contribute to the development of interventions to prevent osteoporosis and fractures. Further research in this field may provide insights into potential therapeutic approaches for improving bone health based on manipulating the gut microbiome.

