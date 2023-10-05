Kehidupan kota

Cacat Linier Kecil Dapat Menembus Material Lebih Cepat Dibandingkan Gelombang Suara

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 5, 2023
Researchers have recently discovered that linear defects, known as dislocations, can propagate through materials faster than the speed of sound waves. Dislocations are responsible for providing metals with their strength and workability, but they can also lead to catastrophic failures in materials. This new finding provides insights into the damage that dislocations can cause in various extreme conditions, such as earthquakes or high-stress situations in aircraft shielding materials.

For almost 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel faster than sound speed in materials. Previous studies concluded that they could not, but computer models suggested that they could if they were initially accelerated to speeds faster than sound. To measure the speed of dislocations, the researchers utilized X-ray radiography to observe the propagating dislocations in diamond. The results of the study were published in the journal Science.

It is important to understand whether ultrafast dislocations can break the speed of sound barriers in solids, as they exhibit different behaviors and can cause unexpected failures. Without precise measurements, the extent of damage caused by ultrafast dislocations remains unknown. The researchers hope that this study will provide a better understanding of catastrophic failures in materials and challenge existing assumptions.

To observe the speed of dislocations, the research team conducted experiments using synthetic diamond crystals at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan. Diamond was chosen as a material due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, which makes it easier to interpret the ultrafast X-ray imaging results.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the capabilities and potential damage caused by dislocations in materials. It challenges previous assumptions about maximum failure rates in materials and highlights the need for further exploration in this field.

sumber:
– Laboratorium Akselerator Nasional SLAC Departemen Energi
– Osaka University
– Science Journal

