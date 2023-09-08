Kehidupan kota

Ilmu

SpaceX Merencanakan Peluncuran Roket dari Stasiun Angkatan Luar Angkasa Cape Canaveral

September 8, 2023
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday evening. The launch is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. and will take place at Space Launch Complex 40. The rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. However, the launch is subject to weather conditions, with a 40% chance of weather impact according to the forecast from the 45th Space Wing.

If SpaceX waits until after 11 p.m. to launch, the chances of weather impact decrease to 15%. There are also two backup launch opportunities at 11:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Following the launch, the first stage of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to this SpaceX launch, the Space Coast can also expect another launch from United Launch Alliance on Saturday morning. The Atlas V launch for the National Reconnaissance Office is scheduled for 8:51 a.m. at Space Launch Complex 41. This mission, known as SILENTBARKER, aims to improve space domain awareness for the NRO and the U.S. Space Force. The forecast for this launch indicates a 15% chance of weather impacting the launch.

To watch any of these launches live, you can visit ClickOrlando.com. Stay updated with the latest news by subscribing to Your Florida Daily.

Definisi:
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads to Earth orbit and beyond.
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX.
– Low-Earth Orbit: The region of space within about 2,000 kilometers above Earth’s surface where most satellites and the International Space Station are located.
– Droneship: A platform stationed in the ocean to provide a landing site for SpaceX’s reusable rockets.

