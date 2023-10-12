Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Roket Berat Falcon SpaceX Akan Meluncurkan Misi Psyche NASA

ByMampho Brecia

Oktober 12, 2023
Roket Berat Falcon SpaceX Akan Meluncurkan Misi Psyche NASA

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to launch its first-ever NASA mission tomorrow, October 13th. The launch was initially planned for October 12th but was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. If all goes according to plan, the Psyche asteroid mission will take off at 10:19 a.m. EDT.

The Falcon Heavy is comprised of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has been launched a total of seven times, with its most recent launch occurring in July of this year. Despite its previous successful missions, the upcoming launch will mark the first time the Falcon Heavy is carrying a payload for NASA.

The Psyche mission aims to investigate the metallic asteroid of the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet. This mission will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system and the process of planet formation.

The Psyche probe is scheduled to reach the asteroid in 2029 and study it from orbit for at least 26 months. Its findings will contribute to our understanding of planetary compositions and the formation of celestial bodies.

Currently, there is a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. The mission has daily launch opportunities until October 25th.

Sumber: NASA, SpaceX

By Mampho Brecia

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakan untuk Mengukur Tingkat Stres pada Kedelai yang Terkena Ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar