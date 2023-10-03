Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Temuan Mengejutkan tentang Evolusi Anemon Laut

Oktober 3, 2023
Researchers from Heidelberg University have made surprising findings about the development of sea anemones, suggesting that a predatory lifestyle played a significant role in shaping their evolution and the development of their nervous system.

The study focused on the small sea anemone Aiptasia, which is a model system for studying endosymbiosis in corals and other cnidarians. Contrary to previous beliefs, the researchers discovered that the larvae of the sea anemone actively feed on living prey and are not dependent on algae, unlike reef-building corals.

To capture and ingest their prey, the larvae of Aiptasia use specialized stinging cells and a simple neuronal network. This challenges the hypothesis that the first animals were filter feeders similar to modern-day sponges.

Additionally, the researchers found that the larvae of Aiptasia capture prey of suitable size in the late gastrula stage and digest them in their primitive gut. This suggests that nutrition is a critical step in the life cycle of sea anemones and that the predatory lifestyle played a key role in their evolution.

These groundbreaking findings have important implications for our understanding of how multicellular organisms evolved. The researchers propose that the predatory gastrula, with its specialized stinging cells, may have been a critical driver of the early evolution of multicellular organisms and the development of complex, organized nervous systems.

By closing the life cycle of Aiptasia, the researchers have created an opportunity for future molecular genetic experiments on this model organism. This breakthrough will contribute to further understanding the mechanisms of endosymbiosis and the functioning of coral-algal symbiosis.

The study, supported by funding from the German Research Foundation and the ERC Consolidator Grant, was published in the journal PNAS.

– Study published in PNAS.

