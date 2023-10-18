Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Graphene Menunjukkan Sifat Elektronik Unik Jika Disusun dalam Lima Lapisan

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 18, 2023
Graphene Menunjukkan Sifat Elektronik Unik Jika Disusun dalam Lima Lapisan

A recent study from MIT has uncovered new electronic behavior in graphene when it is stacked in layers. Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon, is known for its strength and conductivity, and this new finding could lead to even more potential applications for the material.

The study found that stacking graphene in five layers in a specific pattern creates a “multiferroic” state, where it exhibits both unconventional magnetism and a specific type of electronic behavior. Multiferroic materials are rare and have the potential to be used in electronics to increase the speed of hard drives while reducing energy costs. Traditional magnetic hard drives rely on electric currents to switch microscopic magnets that represent binary data. However, if storage devices were made with multiferroic materials like stacked graphene, these magnets could be switched more efficiently and with less energy.

The researchers also discovered two unique properties of the layered graphene. Firstly, the electrons in the graphene coordinated their orbital motion, similar to planets circling in the same direction. Additionally, the electrons settled into electronic “valleys,” the lowest energy states available to them, and preferred to settle in one valley over the other. This coordination and preference for one valley is only observed in five-layer graphene.

The team was able to control both the magnetism and electronic properties of the graphene layers. This new discovery, which they called “ferro-valleytricity,” offers new insight into the behavior of graphene and opens up possibilities for designing more efficient storage devices.

sumber:
– Studi MIT

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Lubang Hitam Bisa Ada dalam Pasangan yang Seimbang Sempurna, Studi Menunjukkan

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Perjalanan ke Asteroid 16 Psyche: Menjelajahi Kelahiran Tata Surya

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Tengkorak Kelelawar dari 50 Juta Tahun Lalu Memberikan Wawasan Baru tentang Evolusi Awal Kelelawar

Oktober 20, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Lubang Hitam Bisa Ada dalam Pasangan yang Seimbang Sempurna, Studi Menunjukkan

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Perjalanan ke Asteroid 16 Psyche: Menjelajahi Kelahiran Tata Surya

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tengkorak Kelelawar dari 50 Juta Tahun Lalu Memberikan Wawasan Baru tentang Evolusi Awal Kelelawar

Oktober 20, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Bintang Laut Berduri Remaja Mampu Tahan Gelombang Panas, Ancaman Lebih Besar Bagi Terumbu Karang

Oktober 19, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar