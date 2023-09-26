Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Kapsul NASA dengan Aman Mengirimkan Sampel Asteroid ke Gurun Utah

ByRobert Andrew

September 26, 2023
Kapsul NASA dengan Aman Mengirimkan Sampel Asteroid ke Gurun Utah

A NASA space capsule successfully landed in the Utah desert, carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid. The capsule, released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which had previously passed close to Earth, touched down within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City.

The capsule, shaped like a gumdrop, parachuted into the Utah Test and Training Range after traveling through Earth’s atmosphere. The sample collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed by scientists to gain insights into the composition and history of the asteroid.

Meanwhile, the United States Space Force has been considering the establishment of a hotline with China to prevent potential crises in space. General Chance Saltzman, the chief of space operations, stated that direct communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be beneficial in de-escalating tensions. However, engagement between the two countries has not yet taken place to establish such a hotline.

The landing of the NASA capsule marks a significant achievement in space exploration, as the retrieved asteroid sample provides valuable data for scientific research. The establishment of a potential hotline between the United States Space Force and China aims to enhance cooperation and prevent potential conflicts in space activities.

sumber:
– Current Science News Briefs (Reuters)

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Empat Supermoon Langka di Tahun 2023 Akan Berakhir Jumat Ini

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

NASA Mensimulasikan Gelombang Gravitasi Galaksi Kita

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Misi Chandrayaan-3 India Menghadapi Ketidakpastian karena Lander dan Rover Tetap Offline

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Empat Supermoon Langka di Tahun 2023 Akan Berakhir Jumat Ini

September 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

NASA Mensimulasikan Gelombang Gravitasi Galaksi Kita

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi Chandrayaan-3 India Menghadapi Ketidakpastian karena Lander dan Rover Tetap Offline

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Seorang Pria Wexford Mengambil Gambar Cahaya Utara yang Menakjubkan di Taman Belakangnya

September 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar