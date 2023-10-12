Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Peristiwa Astronomi: Gerhana Matahari Sebagian di Notre Dame

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 12, 2023
Peristiwa Astronomi: Gerhana Matahari Sebagian di Notre Dame

Before the upcoming football game between the Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans, visitors to the University of Notre Dame campus will have the opportunity to witness a partial annular solar eclipse. The eclipse will start at 11:39 a.m., with the moon beginning to cover the edge of the sun, and the maximum coverage is expected around 1 p.m.

The eclipse will be visible in North, Central, and South America, with close to 90 percent coverage in the southwest United States and 40 percent coverage from Notre Dame’s campus at maximum. Annular eclipses occur when the moon, at or near its farthest point from Earth, passes between Earth and the sun. Due to this alignment, the edges of the sun will appear to blaze behind the moon, creating a stunning “Ring of Fire” effect.

To provide a safe viewing experience, the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Science will host a watch party on the north side of the Jordan Hall of Science. Telescopes and eclipse glasses will be available for attendees. Keith Davis, the director of Notre Dame’s Digital Visualization Theater, emphasizes the importance of wearing proper eclipse glasses to prevent damage to the eyes.

In the event of inclement weather, the Digital Visualization Theater and planetarium will provide simulations and explanations of how eclipses occur. Presentations will be held on a rolling schedule, allowing visitors to explore the solar system and observe the moon blocking the sun.

The next annular solar eclipse is not expected until June 21, 2039, with Alaska being the only state in its path. However, on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Indiana, including Notre Dame’s campus, where 97 percent coverage of the sun is expected.

For more information about the eclipse watch party and the Science Exploration series, please contact Jessica Sieff, associate director of media relations, at 574-631-3933 or [email dilindungi].

Sumber: NASA

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Hujan Meteor Orionid yang Spektakuler: Kenikmatan Surgawi

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Peran Mikroorganisme dalam Eksplorasi Luar Angkasa: Membangun Sistem Pendukung Kehidupan di Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

NASA Meluncurkan Misi Psyche ke Asteroid Jauh untuk Mencari Logam Mulia

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Hujan Meteor Orionid yang Spektakuler: Kenikmatan Surgawi

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Peran Mikroorganisme dalam Eksplorasi Luar Angkasa: Membangun Sistem Pendukung Kehidupan di Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

NASA Meluncurkan Misi Psyche ke Asteroid Jauh untuk Mencari Logam Mulia

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Model AI Baru yang Dikembangkan NASA untuk Memprediksi Badai Matahari

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar