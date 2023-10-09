Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Badan Antariksa Rusia Melaporkan Kebocoran Sistem Pendingin pada Modul ISS

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 9, 2023
Badan Antariksa Rusia Melaporkan Kebocoran Sistem Pendingin pada Modul ISS

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has announced that the multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS) has experienced a leak in its backup cooling system. This system plays a crucial role in regulating onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, the agency has assured that the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos revealed the incident in a statement posted on Telegram, stating that astronauts are currently evaluating the extent of the leak. This is not the first time the Russian space program has dealt with leaks in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, responsible for managing the ISS in partnership with Russia, has not provided any immediate comments or updates regarding this latest incident. However, it is expected that they will collaborate with Roscosmos to address and resolve the issue.

Space agencies prioritize the safety and well-being of their astronauts, and any incident involving leaks or malfunctions must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of the space station. These incidents highlight the challenges and risks involved in operating and maintaining complex systems in a microgravity environment.

sumber:
– “Russia’s space agency says software glitch, short circuit or foreign object may have caused module damage” – Reuters (source of original article)

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Memahami Pentingnya Cookie dalam Privasi Online

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ilmu

Kerapuhan Sensor Lingkungan di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Peluncuran Pesawat Luar Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertunda Karena Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Memahami Pentingnya Cookie dalam Privasi Online

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kerapuhan Sensor Lingkungan di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Peluncuran Pesawat Luar Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertunda Karena Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

NASA Menemukan Asteroid Dekat Bumi 2023 TF4

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar