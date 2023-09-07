Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Peneliti Mengembangkan Pinset Nano Plasmonik untuk Menjebak Objek Berskala Nano

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Peneliti Mengembangkan Pinset Nano Plasmonik untuk Menjebak Objek Berskala Nano

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed a new technology called “Geometry-induced Electrohydrodynamic Tweezers” (GET), which utilizes plasmonic nanotweezers to trap nanoscale objects. The breakthrough, published in Nature Communications, offers a faster and more precise method for trapping objects such as extracellular vesicles, which play a role in diseases like cancer.

Traditional optical tweezers, which manipulate micron-scale matter, struggle with nanoscale objects due to the diffraction limit of light. However, the researchers have harnessed the power of plasmonics to overcome this limitation. Plasmonics confines light to the nanoscale, providing a solution for trapping nanoscale objects. However, the process of trapping nanoparticles near plasmonic structures can be time-consuming.

The GET technology developed by Justus Ndukaife and Chuchuan Hong allows for rapid and parallel trapping and positioning of nanoscale biological objects near plasmonic cavities. This is achieved without harmful heating effects and takes only seconds to complete. The researchers note that this advancement marks a significant milestone in optical trapping at the nanoscale and paves the way for further understanding the role of extracellular vesicles in diseases like cancer.

Ndukaife’s previous work on optical anapoles to trap nanosized extracellular vesicles and particles has also been published in Nano Letters. This new development expands on these findings and provides a scalable trapping solution for single nanosized objects.

Sumber:
– Chuchuan Hong et al, Scalable trapping of single nanosized extracellular vesicles using plasmonics, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40549-7
- Universitas Vanderbilt

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

8 Tips Menjamin Keamanan Orang Tercinta yang Tinggal Sendiri

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Keberhasilan Masuk Kembali Satelit Aeolus dengan Bantuan: Membuat Penonaktifan Satelit Lebih Aman

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Apakah Ada Lubang Hitam yang Bersembunyi di Gugus Bintang Hyades?

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Berita

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Gerinda Lantai Global

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Peralihan Apple ke USB-C di iPhone 15: Langkah yang Dipaksakan, Namun dengan Manfaat

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar