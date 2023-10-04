Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Teknik Terobosan: Sel Neural Cetak 3D Meniru Arsitektur Otak

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 4, 2023
Teknik Terobosan: Sel Neural Cetak 3D Meniru Arsitektur Otak

Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a technique to 3D-print neural cells that mimic the architecture of the cerebral cortex, which could lead to tailored repairs for individuals who suffer brain injuries. Brain injuries, such as trauma, stroke, and brain tumor surgeries, often result in damage to the cerebral cortex, affecting cognition, movement, and communication. With around 70 million people worldwide suffering from traumatic brain injuries annually, the need for effective treatments is critical. Tissue regenerative therapies using patients’ own stem cells offer a promising solution, but until now, there has been no method to ensure that implanted stem cells accurately mimic the brain’s architecture.

In this pioneering study, researchers used human neural stem cells to create a two-layered brain tissue through 3D-printing. When implanted into mouse brain slices, the cells integrated with the host tissue, both structurally and functionally. The cortical structure was fabricated using human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which have the potential to produce various cell types found in human tissues. Importantly, hiPSCs can be derived from a patient’s own cells, reducing the risk of immune response.

The researchers plan to further refine the printing technique, aiming to create more complex multi-layered cerebral cortex tissues that closely resemble the human brain’s architecture. In addition to treating brain injuries, these engineered tissues could also be used for drug evaluation, studying brain development, and improving understanding of cognition.

This breakthrough builds on the team’s previous work in inventing and patenting 3D printing technologies for synthetic tissues and cultured cells. With further advancements, this technique could offer hope to individuals who sustain brain injuries and significantly impact the field of neuroscience.

sumber:
– Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-18121-x

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Tengkorak Triceratops Ditemukan di Kanada Sekarang Dipajang di Museum Royal Tyrrell

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ilmu

Para Astronom Menemukan Ledakan Aneh di Alam Semesta: Misteri Transien Optik Biru Cepat Bercahaya

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Ilmuwan Menghadapi “Masalah Baik” karena Tabung Sampel Berisi Banyak Bahan dari Asteroid Bennu

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Tengkorak Triceratops Ditemukan di Kanada Sekarang Dipajang di Museum Royal Tyrrell

Oktober 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Para Astronom Menemukan Ledakan Aneh di Alam Semesta: Misteri Transien Optik Biru Cepat Bercahaya

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Ilmuwan Menghadapi “Masalah Baik” karena Tabung Sampel Berisi Banyak Bahan dari Asteroid Bennu

Oktober 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

China Berencana Memperluas Stasiun Luar Angkasa sebagai Alternatif Pengganti ISS

Oktober 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar