Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Penelitian Menunjukkan Mars Memiliki Mineral Jauh Lebih Sedikit Dibandingkan Bumi

ByMampho Brecia

September 7, 2023
Penelitian Menunjukkan Mars Memiliki Mineral Jauh Lebih Sedikit Dibandingkan Bumi

A new study reveals that Mars has a significantly lower number of minerals compared to Earth. While there are approximately 6,000 known minerals on Earth, Mars has only recorded 161 minerals over more than 50 years of investigation.

The study, conducted by Hazen et al, analyzed the mineral formation and evolution on Mars based on past missions and analyses of Martian meteorites. The researchers identified 20 modes of mineral formation on Mars, whereas Earth has 57.

During the early stages of both planets’ histories, minerals formed in similar ways. The first minerals on both Earth and Mars likely crystallized directly from cooling magma. Hydrothermal activity also played a role in the formation of minerals on both planets. However, Earth went through extensive stages of diversification billions of years ago due to plate tectonics and the development of life, processes that have not been observed on Mars.

The findings suggest that Mars had fewer pathways for mineral formation compared to Earth. While it is possible that there are undiscovered mineral phases on Mars, the total count of Martian minerals is still estimated to be significantly smaller than Earth’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, sheds light on the differences between the mineral compositions of Mars and Earth. Understanding these distinctions can provide valuable insights into the geological history and potential habitability of Mars.

This research was made possible through the analysis of data from past Mars missions and the study of Martian meteorites. Further research is needed to fully explore and understand the mineralogical diversity of the Red Planet.

sumber:
– Robert M. Hazen et al, On the Diversity and Formation Modes of Martian Minerals, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. DOI: 10.1029/2023JE007865
– American Geophysical Union (AGU)

By Mampho Brecia

Posting terkait

Ilmu

8 Tips Menjamin Keamanan Orang Tercinta yang Tinggal Sendiri

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Keberhasilan Masuk Kembali Satelit Aeolus dengan Bantuan: Membuat Penonaktifan Satelit Lebih Aman

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Apakah Ada Lubang Hitam yang Bersembunyi di Gugus Bintang Hyades?

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Berita

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Gerinda Lantai Global

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Peralihan Apple ke USB-C di iPhone 15: Langkah yang Dipaksakan, Namun dengan Manfaat

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar