Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Museum Royal Tyrrell Memperkenalkan Tengkorak Triceratops Langka

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 6, 2023
Museum Royal Tyrrell Memperkenalkan Tengkorak Triceratops Langka

The Royal Tyrrell Museum has revealed a fully preserved triceratops skull as part of its new Fossils in Focus exhibit. This skull, collected by the museum’s technicians in 2015, is considered the most complete and best-preserved triceratops skull in Canada.

The triceratops was a ceratopsian dinosaur that lived during the Cretaceous period. Triceratops fossils are rare in Canada, making this specimen even more significant. The skull measures over six feet long, with a frill (bony shield) that is over five feet wide.

This particular triceratops was not fully mature and would have grown larger if it had lived longer. The tips of the brow horns eroded away after its death. The skull was discovered during flood mitigation paleontology work after heavy flooding in southern Alberta in 2013. Museum technicians collected the skull and most of the lower jaws over the course of a month.

The Royal Tyrrell Museum surveyed over 200 kilometers of waterways and found more than 200 new fossil sites during this expedition. The triceratops skull, nicknamed “Calli” after Callum Creek where it was found, has been prepared for research and display over the past seven years.

The museum invites anyone who discovers a fossil in Alberta to contact them. They have a reporting system in place and encourage people to submit any exciting and scientifically significant specimens they find.

The museum will now conduct further research on the skull and publish their findings. The triceratops skull will be on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum for visitors to enjoy and learn from.

Sources: Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology, Global News

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Perlombaan Luar Angkasa India-Tiongkok: India Muncul sebagai Pesaing di Pasar Peluncuran Satelit

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Misi NASA untuk Menjelajahi Dunia Logam di Tata Surya Kita

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Elon Musk Memprediksi Misi Tanpa Awak ke Mars Dalam 4 Tahun

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Perlombaan Luar Angkasa India-Tiongkok: India Muncul sebagai Pesaing di Pasar Peluncuran Satelit

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi NASA untuk Menjelajahi Dunia Logam di Tata Surya Kita

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Elon Musk Memprediksi Misi Tanpa Awak ke Mars Dalam 4 Tahun

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Status Misi Artemis NASA: Artemis 2 dan Artemis 3

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar