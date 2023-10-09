Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Mendorong Batasan Perangkat Mekanik Kecil dengan Mekanisme yang Sesuai

ByMampho Brecia

Oktober 9, 2023
Mendorong Batasan Perangkat Mekanik Kecil dengan Mekanisme yang Sesuai

Mechanical actions are essential for the functioning of modern society, from engines to switches and levers. However, scaling these mechanisms down to microscopic levels presents challenges. Friction and mechanical strength become significant obstacles when creating functional devices on a miniaturized scale. Mark Rober, in collaboration with Brigham Young University (BYU) and its Compliant Mechanism Research group, explores how to overcome these challenges in a recent video.

The solution lies in using a compliant mechanism (CM) that combines the frame, spring mechanism, and trigger in a single structure. By utilizing this approach, an ant-sized blaster gun was designed and shared on Thingiverse as STL files after several iterations.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. The team also experimented with carbon nanotubes (CNTs) to create an even smaller version of the blaster. However, this delicate device requires precision instruments to manipulate, as it could be destroyed easily. Nonetheless, it still has the capability to shoot projectiles just like its larger counterparts.

Taking it even further, the researchers at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies developed a self-assembling version of the blaster using DNA. In this technique, one side of a DNA chain is selectively supported with matching ACGT molecules on coated supports. When combined in a solution, these molecules self-assemble into customizable structures, potentially including compliant mechanisms that could revolutionize medical science.

While it remains uncertain when T-cells will be equipped with molecule-sized blaster guns or medicine will be delivered using nanobots armed with tiny darts, compliant mechanisms are likely to play a significant role in these advancements.

sumber:
– Mark Rober’s video: [insert URL]
– Brigham Young University (BYU) Compliant Mechanism Research group: [insert URL]
– Salk Institute for Biological Studies: [insert URL]

By Mampho Brecia

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Memahami Pentingnya Cookie dalam Privasi Online

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ilmu

Kerapuhan Sensor Lingkungan di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Peluncuran Pesawat Luar Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertunda Karena Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Memahami Pentingnya Cookie dalam Privasi Online

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Kerapuhan Sensor Lingkungan di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Peluncuran Pesawat Luar Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertunda Karena Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

NASA Menemukan Asteroid Dekat Bumi 2023 TF4

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar