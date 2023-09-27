NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has achieved a remarkable speed record by successfully navigating a challenging boulder field in a fraction of the time it would have taken its predecessor, the Curiosity rover. The rover entered the Jezero Crater on June 26 and emerged on the other side on July 31, after traversing an area known as Snowdrift Peak. Tyler Del Sesto, the deputy rover planner lead for Perseverance, described the region as “absolutely littered with these big rocks.” Instead of maneuvering around the boulders, Perseverance’s autonomous driving capabilities allowed it to tackle the obstacle head-on.

Perseverance, which landed on Mars earlier this year, is equipped with the AutoNav system, a self-driving feature that enables the rover to make decisions in real-time. Previous Mars rovers also had auto-navigation capabilities, but they were more limited. The Sojourner rover, for example, had to pause every 5.1 inches to reassess its plans, while Spirit and Opportunity had to do so every 1.6 feet. Curiosity, currently exploring Mount Sharp, received software updates to improve its auto-navigation but still required breaks to plan its route. In contrast, Perseverance is the first rover with two computer brains working together, allowing it to make quick decisions on the move.

Thanks to its ability to think on the fly, Perseverance was able to navigate Snowdrift Peak in just over a month, significantly faster than Curiosity would have taken. The rover traveled a total of 2,490 feet, compared to the original planned route of 1,706 feet. This deviation was due to the AutoNav system adjusting its path to maneuver around rocks that were not visible in orbital images used for route planning.

Perseverance has also set other speed records since its arrival on Mars. It holds the record for the longest autonomous drive distance in a day at 1,140.7 feet and the longest navigation without human assistance at 2,296.2 feet. However, the upcoming terrain that the rover will face is expected to be more challenging than the flat Jezero Crater floor where these records were achieved.

As Perseverance continues its mission to search for signs of past microbial life on Mars, it recently began crossing the Mandu Wall, a ridgeline along the crater’s western rim. Mark Maimone, Perseverance’s deputy team chief for robotic operations, acknowledged the potential challenges presented by the new terrain but expressed confidence, stating, “That is where the science is. We’re ready.”

