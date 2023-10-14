Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Penduduk di barat daya British Columbia memiliki pemandangan ideal untuk melihat gerhana matahari

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 14, 2023
Penduduk di barat daya British Columbia memiliki pemandangan ideal untuk melihat gerhana matahari

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

Laporan oleh The Canadian Press ini pertama kali diterbitkan pada 14 Oktober 2023.

sumber:
– Pers Kanada

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Membalikkan Protein Fluoresen yang Bergantung pada pH: Alat untuk Visualisasi Dinamika Proton Antarmuka Secara Real-Time

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Pentingnya Mengelola Preferensi Persetujuan untuk Cookie

Oktober 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Asisten Pengajar Sekolah Dasar Meninggal karena Stroke Karena Kurangnya Perawatan di Akhir Pekan

Oktober 15, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Membalikkan Protein Fluoresen yang Bergantung pada pH: Alat untuk Visualisasi Dinamika Proton Antarmuka Secara Real-Time

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pentingnya Mengelola Preferensi Persetujuan untuk Cookie

Oktober 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asisten Pengajar Sekolah Dasar Meninggal karena Stroke Karena Kurangnya Perawatan di Akhir Pekan

Oktober 15, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Lebih dari 100 Mamalia Ditemukan Bersinar, Termasuk Kucing

Oktober 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar