Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Lapisan Es Antartika Mencair pada Tingkat yang Mengkhawatirkan, Studi Menemukan

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 12, 2023
Lapisan Es Antartika Mencair pada Tingkat yang Mengkhawatirkan, Studi Menemukan

Scientists have found that 71 out of the 162 ice shelves surrounding Antarctica have decreased in volume over a 25-year period, resulting in the release of 7.5 trillion metric tons of meltwater into the oceans. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, indicates that nearly all the ice shelves on the western side of Antarctica experienced ice loss, while most of those on the eastern side remained stable or increased in volume.

The researchers calculated that a total of 67 trillion metric tons of ice was exported to the ocean over the 25 years, offset by 59 trillion metric tons being added to the ice shelves. This resulted in a net loss of 7.5 trillion metric tons. According to lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Davison from the University of Leeds, the deterioration of ice shelves is influenced by ocean temperature and currents around Antarctica. The exposed western side faces warm water, which erodes the ice shelves, while the protected eastern side is shielded by a band of cold water at the coast.

The study suggests that human-induced global warming is a significant factor in the ice loss, as natural climate patterns would have allowed for some ice regrowth. Ice shelves act as barriers for glaciers, slowing down the flow of ice into the oceans. When the ice shelves thin or decrease in size, the rate of ice loss from glaciers accelerates.

The research analyzed over 100,000 satellite radar images to assess the health of the ice shelves. The findings highlight the potential repercussions for the Antarctic ice system and global ocean circulation if the ice shelves continue to disappear or diminish. Freshwater released into the ocean from melting ice could disrupt ocean circulation, which plays a crucial role in transporting nutrients, heat, and carbon in the polar ecosystem.

sumber:
– Studi yang dipublikasikan di Science Advances
- Universitas Leeds
– Badan Antariksa Eropa

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakan untuk Mengukur Tingkat Stres pada Kedelai yang Terkena Ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar